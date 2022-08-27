Mouni Roy Looks Ravishing in Saree, Minus Blouse; Arjun Bijlani Drops a Heart

Actress Mouni Roy has been making all the headlines with her new avatar in Ayan Mukherji’s next cinematic venture, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The actress has time and again grabbed the attention of netizens, be it for her stunning pictures or her scintillating dance moves.

Recently, the actress created a buzz among fans once again after dropping a string of pictures on Instagram in traditional attire but with a touch of eccentricity. “I am a person who knows how the arts can change lives because they have transformed mine…" captioned Mouni.

The Naagin actress exuded serenity, draped in a silver-grey silk Banarasi saree, and ditched the blouse for the click. The intricate works of embroidery having golden piping looked no less than a work of art. Mouni struck a regal pose as she sat on a flight of stairs, a hint of a smile on her face.

She accessorised her royal look with gold-plated forehead jewellery having exquisite beads woven into it. Mouni with her on-fleek eyeliner and a shade of peach lipstick looked quite bewitching. She gazed right into the camera, posing with one hand on her cheek, looking regal.

In the following slide, the actress shared a short video clip where she could be spotted trying out different poses for the shoot while leaning against a wall. She enhanced her glam game by flaunting her backless saree style. Her adorable expressions were an added bonus.

Moments after the pictures surfaced on Mouni’s Instagram handle, fans were quick to pour praises on her new avatar. One Instagrammer called her, “fabulous," and another user wrote, “stunning." The stunning pictures also grabbed the attention of many celebrities.

While television actor Arjun Bijlani dropped a heart emoji, former actress and television presenter Mandira Bedi simply called Mouni “gorgeous."

However, this is not the first time, that Bengal beauty has captivated netizens with her awesome saree looks. She previously uploaded various saree-clad photos that took the Internet by storm.

Mouni Roy got hitched to businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27 this year. They often share lovey-dovey pictures of each other on social media sending out couple goals.

