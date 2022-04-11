Mouni Roy Looks Smoking Hot As She Poses Seductively in Bikinis in New Instagram Post; See Pics

Rarely a day goes by when actress Mouni Roy isn’t taking the internet by storm with her sexy photos. And it was no different this weekend when the Bollywood diva give her millions of Instagram followers a real hot surprise by sharing a bunch of her bikini pics.

Mouni looked smoking hot and relaxed as she posed in bikinis in the throwback pics from her Maldives vacay. In the pics, Mouni was showing off her toned physique and legs in all their glory in the pretty lingerie set.

Most recently, she sent her fans into a tizzy with her ethnic avatar in a blush pink saree. Posing like a queen, Mouni kept her makeup subtle by bringing focus to her metallic eyes. To complete the look, she tied her hair in a middle-parted low-bun.

Her whole look was assembled by the celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, who is well known to style other stars like Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi. This wasn’t the first time, the ‘Gold’ actor gave us the wedding inspiration. Earlier also, she has managed to pull a lot of magical ethnic looks which are perfect for a grand Indian wedding.

On the work front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s highly anticipated Brahmastra. The movie features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. The first part of the drama fantasy is slated to hit theatres on September 9 this year.

