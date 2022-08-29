Mouni Roy Looks Stunning in Black Bodycon Dress, Fans Can't Take Eyes Off Her

Actress Mouni Roy, who has inspired many with her quintessential fashion choices has become a household name both in the entertainment and Bollywood industry. The actress who has made a name for herself after portraying the role of a vamp in the popular television series Naagin has been appreciated by fans and critics alike for her acting prowess.

Recently, the actress once again managed to turn heads after she dropped some stunning pictures on her Instagram handle, proving that she can rock in the colour black like a queen.

Decked up in a shiny, jet-black bodycon dress, she gazed right into the camera, giving a piercing side glance posing with her hands on her waist.

The Naagin actress struck a candid pose for her next snap, as she stood with grace, looking down. Mouni’s on-fleek winged eyeliner matched with a shade of maroon-hued lipstick enhanced her sharp facial features further. She went in for a straight hairdo that complimented her attire.

The slender bodycon dress with Mouni’s intense expressions stole the limelight in the following picture. She looked regal, standing with elegance minus any accessories, winning hearts with her beauty.

No sooner than the ravishing pictures surfaced online, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. While one user commented “cute" dropping a black heart emoji, another called her a “queen".

The post also did not evade the eyes of television actor Arjit Taneja. He complimented Mouni in his unique style by adding a fire and bomb emoji.

Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s sci-fi drama, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Mouni has already intrigued audiences with her fierce look in the trailer of the film, and fans are now awaiting the release of the film.

Apart from Mouni, Brahmastra also stars Bollywood biggies Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, to name a few. The film is slated to hit the big screen on September 9 this year.

