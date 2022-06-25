Mouni Roy 'Makes Art' as She Notch-Up Her Fashion Game With Shining Sequin Gown, See Pics

Mouni Roy is one of the best fashionistas in the B-Town. She has never failed to amaze us with style statements. Mouni has proven time and again that she can nail any look be it ethnic or western. This time, Mouni has notched up her game. In the latest post, Mouni rocked a dazzling sequin gown. She donned the outfit for the finale of DID’Lil Masters. On the kids' reality show, Mouni has been co-judging with ace choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’souza and Sonali Bendre.

In the photo album, the Gold actress shined in a white and black sequin gown with a plunging neckline. The gown hugged her curves perfectly and accentuated her toned frame which made the Naagin actress look more captivating. The actress looked mesmerizing as she strikes different poses for the camera. For completing the glamourous look she added long statement diamond studded earrings. Mouni decided to ditch the plain boring backdrop and went with a shiny bright abstract background which made her outstanding in the photos.

In the caption, Mouni wrote, “Making Art.” As soon as she updated her Insta feed, friends and fans flooded the comments section. Shirin Sewani commented, “Hotness” with fire emojis. Actress and choreographer Lauren Gottlieb said, “Hot like Fyree (Fire)” with fire emojis.

On the work front, Mouni is all set for her much-awaited film, ‘Brahmastra’. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial film is under the banner of Dharma Production. Mouni will be seen playing an antagonist in the film. The star-studded film also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna. There are also reports that Shah Rukh Khan may have a cameo role in the film.

