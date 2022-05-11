Mouni Roy Makes Heads Turn in Blue Cleavage-baring Mini Dress; Fans Call Her ‘Gorgeous’

Mouni Roy never fails to smitten her fans with her fashion choices. From traditional to western, the actor pulls off every outfit with utmost perfection. Recently, Mouni was spotted in the city as she looked drop dead gorgeous. She picked a deep blue sequined dress with a plunging neckline and some exuded charm. Her tresses were open, while her make-up added more glamour to her outfit. She completed her look of the night with a purse and silver heels. Mouni looked a million bucks and she even stopped by to pose for the paparazzi.

Soon after the video was shared online, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower complements. While one fan wrote, “Gorgeous," another commented, “She looks wow ❤️❤️."

Not just a night party, a few days ago Mouni also shared some summer fashion goals. Well, it looks like that florals might not be ground-breaking but the style and magical power they hold is unmatched. Floral fashion can never exit from our style list, and Mouni in this pretty printed floral dress is proof that we need florals to keep our summer style in check.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni has herself involved in both the big and small screen. She is currently co-judging a TV dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 along with actor Sonali Bendre and choreographer Remo D’Souza. Apart from sharing her dancing experience with the little ones and picking the finest talent from across India, Mouni is also serving some gorgeous fashionable looks.

On the other hand, in Bollywood, Mouni will be next seen in the movie Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The star cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

The first part of the franchise is slated to hit theatres on September 9 this year. The teaser, song promo, and posters of the movie have already made it the talk of the town. It is currently one of the most awaited films in Bollywood.

