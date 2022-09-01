Mouni Roy Makes Stylish Fashion Statement in Her Airport Look; Fans Compare Her With Kim Kardashian

Mouni Roy is currently one of the most beautiful and popular actresses in the television industry. After having carved a niche for herself in the world of television, Mouni has now become a part of Bollywood movies too. The gorgeous actress made her entry into Bollywood last year when she made her debut with the movie Gold opposite Akshay Kumar. Post that, Mouni is not set to be featured in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy adventure film Brahmastra too.

Mouni is an all-time favourite of the shutterbugs and often gets snapped at various events and occasions. Recently, the Naagin actress was snapped by the paparazzi at the airport premises. Mouni looked amazing in a black corset top, and she teamed up with matching trousers. She rounded off her look with a pair of white knee-length heeled boots. She kept her shiny locks open. What has caught our attention is that the Brahmastra actress was seen wearing sindoor (vermilion) during her airport visit. While some adored her airport look, others compared her with American reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Check out the latest pictures of Mouni Roy below:

Popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted a video of the actress making her stylish entry at the airport. The actress’ video has since gone viral on social media and netizens are loving it.

One of the comments read, " Kim K," another added,"Pataka🔥💣." A third fan wrote, “Hot."

Mouni, who shot to fame after she starred in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, described the Filmfare awards as a ‘classy’ event and that it begets a ‘community feeling’ to see so many industry members coming together to grace the event. She also added that the event exudes elan. Upon asking who was the one celebrity that she wished to bump into in real life, Mouni laughed and admitted that it was Audrey Hepburn. She wittily quipped that the meeting was not going to be a feasible one.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen next in Brahmastra which will showcase her in a negative role for the first time. The highly anticipated film also stars Amitabh Bachan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt as the protagonists.

