Mouni Roy on Being a Part of Brahmastra: I Feel Like It is a Privilege

Ayan Mukerji is awaiting the release of his magnum opus Brahmastra Part One: Shiva which will hit the theatres on September 9. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy among others. In a recent interview, the Naagin actress opened up about her experience of working on the film and her co-stars.

Talking about her co-stars, she told Bollywood Hungama, “I suddenly kind of realize why they are where they are in life."She continued, " It made so much of a difference in terms of the experience that I gained while shooting this film, the kinds of things that I have learned while shooting this film and just to be a part of this world, I feel like it’s a privilege."

The film also has a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan. In one of her interviews, Mouni confirmed that. Talking to the same portal, the actress said, “When you are working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it."

The actress shared that she was initially approached for a special appearance in the film but then it became a lengthier role and now she is the main villain in the film. “It’s one of the most challenging roles that I have ever played," Mouni added.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing in a black saree with golden work on it. The actress accessorised her look with golden earrings and bangles. She tied her hair into a bun and opted for red lip shade with minimal make-up. Needless to say, Mouni looked breathtakingly gorgeous in these pictures. In the caption of her post, Mouni added the hashtag ‘Brahmastra Promotions’.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first time that newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will share the screen. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. It will hit theatres on September 9.

