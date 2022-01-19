Mouni Roy Picks Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya's Wedding Venue For Her Big Day: Report

Mouni Roy is preparing to tie the knot. The Naagin actress is reportedly getting married to her rumoured boyfriend and Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar. While Mouni is yet to make the news official, sources close to Mouni have told News18 that the wedding is happening in Goa on January 27.

While we had heard that Mouni and Suraj will tie a knot at the luxury hotel in Goa, it is now reported that Mouni would be getting married at the W Goa situated close to the Vagator beach. According to a Hindustan Times report, the wedding will take place in the afternoon and it will be a sea-facing beach wedding.

Our sources had revealed, “It will be a two-day ceremony. The pre-wedding rituals will take place on January 26 followed by a beach wedding on January 27. They have booked an entire five-star hotel in South Goa. The preparations are in full swing and supposedly it is going to be a white wedding and the entire venue is going to be decorated in white."

W Goa had once made headlines for being the wedding venue of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. The actors had tied the knot in October 2017 at the hotel. The venue hosted Samantha and Chaitanya’s mehandi and wedding ceremony. Photos were shared by the photographers and the couple on Instagram. Sadly, just four years after the grand wedding celebrations, Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation.

Meanwhile, Mouni had sparked wedding rumours after she took a trip to Goa with her friends which many believed was her bachelorette party. Several pictures from the holiday had surfaced online.

On the work front, Mouni has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in the pipeline. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, is set to release on September 9, 2022.

