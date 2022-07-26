Mouni Roy Proves Yet Again That She Can Slay Any Outfit With Her Style; Check Pics

If there is one actress who never fails to impress us all with her gorgeous pictures, then it is obviously Mouni Roy. Her Instagram handle is a treat for her fans. Each time she shares her pictures on social media, she leaves fans absolutely stunned. Once again, the actress is setting fire on social media with her jaw-dropping photos.

On Tuesday, Mouni took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures in which she was seen posing in a bikini along with a beach kimono. She wore a blue high-waisted bottom with a white belt and paired it with a white top and beach kimono. She accessorised her look with golden earrings. Needless to say, the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

Advertisement

Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section and flood the same with fire emojis. While one of the fans wrote, ‘lovely pics’, another social media user commented, ‘Gorgeous’.

On the work front, Mouni Roy is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in key roles. In the film, Mouni is reportedly playing the role of an antagonist. Earlier, Mouni shared her look poster from the movie on Instagram and revealed the name of her character. “JUNOON. After 5 years of anticipation, the possibility is now reality, कर ले सबको वश में अपने, अँधेरे की रानी है। ब्रह्मास्त्र को हासिल करना, यह जुनून ने ठानी है | Meet the leader of the Dark Forces… our Mysterious Queen of Darkness… Junoon! Watch out for Junoon in our Trailer tomorrow," she wrote in the caption.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here