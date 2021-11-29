Mouni Roy Set to Marry Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Italy on January 27: Report

Actress Mouni Roy has always kept her personal life under wraps. But rumours around her love life always keep her in the news. Fresh reports claim that Mouni is set to tie the knot with her Dubai-based boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January.

According to a report in ETimes, Mouni and Suraj will exchange wedding vows on January 27 and their pre-wedding rituals will be organised on January 26. It is being said that Mouni’s cousin has shared details of the wedding and revealed that the couple will get married in Dubai or Italy. He also stated that the wedding would be followed by a reception at Mouni’s native place, Cooch Bihar.

Mouni and Suraj are rarely ever spotted together, usually in photos shared by their friends. However, Mouni had once posted an Instagram story of Suraj with a pup and wrote, “Both mine. I love you."

Apparently, Mouni’s family met Suraj’s parents at her good friend Mandira Bedi’s house in Mumbai earlier this year. Mouni Roy is best known for her work in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, Do Saheliyaan and movies like Gold, K.G.F: Chapter 1, and Romeo Akbar Walter.

Most recently, Mouni Roy had a fangirl moment when she met former English footballer David Beckham.

Mouni Roy was last seen in the 2020 ZEE5 movie London Confidential. This year, she has appeared in a number of music videos like “Patli Kamariya", “Baithe Baithe", “Disco Balma", among others.

