Mouni Roy Shares a Glimpse of Her Kashmir Honeymoon With Hubby Suraj Nambiar; Check Pics

Days after Mouni Roy tied the knot with her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar, the newlywed couple is enjoying their honeymoon in Kashmir. On Sunday night, Mouni took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from her romantic honeymoon. With snow all around, Mouni and Suraj can be seen posing together as they go cozy. Needless to say, the duo looks stunning and the cutest in their winter wear.

Sharing the pictures, Mouni wrote, “presently SunMooning" and tagged her husband Suraj. The Naagin actor’s friends Aashka Goradia and Aamir Ali were quick to shower love and drop red heart emojis in the comment section.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27 in Goa. The couple exchanged vows in Bengali and Malayali traditions. Mouni and Suraj looked absolutely stunning in their wedding outfits. Their wedding was attended by several celebrities including Mouni’s close friend Mandira Bedi, Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani, Aamna Sharif and Aashka Goradia among others. Several pictures and videos from their pre-wedding ceremonies also went viral on social media and left fans in complete awe.

Following Mouni and Suraj’s wedding, Mandira Bedi also hosted a party at her residence. Later, Mouni also shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram and thanked her friends. She called them her ‘greatest treasures’ and wrote, “My friends are one of my life’s greatest treasures. Friends, that are loyal are always there to make you laugh when you are down, they are not afraid to help you avoid mistakes and they look out for your best interest. I love my friends (sic)."

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in ‘Brahmastra’ which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. The movie will be released in three parts and the first one will hit the screen in September this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.