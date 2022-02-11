Mouni Roy Shares Reel with Husband Suraj Nambiar Enjoying Snowy Honeymoon; Aashka Goradia Calls It ‘Cold But Hot’

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has been shelling out major travel goals as she has bombarded her social media handles with stunning pictures and videos. Keeping up with the trajectory, the Gold actress took to her official Instagram handle on Friday and shared beautiful glimpses of how she is about to kick start her weekend, amid the snowcapped mountains in Kashmir with her husband Suraj Nambiar.

The Made in China actress shared a reel on Instagram featuring Australian singer Ruth Moody’s song Cold Outside. The clip sees Mouni and Suraj enjoying her honeymoon in Kashmir as the duo played in the show and captured their precious moments in the camera. As the video starts, it sees Mouni dressed in a green trench coat and a pair of aviators. While Suraj held the camera as Jack Frost nippes at his nose, Mouni comes crawling from back, trying to fit in the frame.

As the video progresses, it sees Mouni capturing herseld while she walks out of her hotel. She even showcases freezing cold weather outside from the window of her stay. It seems like the Naagin star is cherishing her experience at the picturesque location.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Up to sNOw good,"and added a snowman emoticon. By skimming through her social media feed, it seems like the actress is enjoying her honeymoon with husband.

Check the video here:

The post on the photo-sharing-platform garnered more than 35k likes within 16 minutes of being shared. Scores of followers chimed into the comments section as they showered love on the newlywed couple. As many fans left heart and fire emoticons in reaction to the post, actress and model Aashka Goradia found the picture cold but hot. She commented with a freezing face and wrote but and then added fire emoticon.

Advertisement

It seems like the actress is on a photo-sharing spree as she’s been sharing photos on the ‘gram everyday. Earlier, the London Confidential actress had treated her fans to her pics in a sexy Monikini.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in ‘Brahmastra’ which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. The movie will be released in three parts and the first one will hit the screen in September this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.