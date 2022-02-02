Mouni Roy Shares Sweet Kiss With Suraj Nambiar at Post-Wedding Pool Party, Watch Video

Actress Mouni Roy is a happy bride who is surrounded by a bunch of supportive and fun-loving friends. How do we know this? Her latest Instagram post is proof. On Wednesday, the actress shared a video from her post-wedding pool party in Goa which concluded last week. Mouni, who tied the knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, was seen with her husband enjoying the sunny day out in Goa along with their friends and family members in the latest Instagram video. For the pool party, the newly-wed couple also decided to show off their spring-summer fashion. In one of the shots, Mouni was seen in a printed blue top and wrap skirt, while Suraj wore white linen pants along with the white cotton shirt.

The over two-minute-long video showed Mouni and Suraj dancing along with their friends and family members. Attending the pool party were celebrities Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani and musicians Meet Bros. The video featured the happy couple laughing, dancing and having a merry time with their near and dear one. In one of the shots, Suraj was seen being dunked into the pool by his gang of friends, while Mouni revelled in the post-wedding vibe and danced with her henna patterned hands and red bangles. Amidst all the laughter, dancing and food, the couple also found time to steal a kiss, at which the clip ended. Sharing the video on Instagram, Mouni wrote in the caption, “My bunch of fools.”

On Tuesday, Mouni shared another video which captured the festive mood of the pre-wedding haldi ceremony. Mouni dressed in an all-white dress and floral jewellery for the occasion as the bright yellow turmeric was applied on her. Both Mouni and Suraj received a shower of yellow marigold flower petals for the ritual. The two were seen having a gala time along with their friends and family who also took part in the ceremony. Mouni described the video as “happy haldi faces” on Instagram.

