Mouni Roy Shines Brighter Than the Sun in a Yellow Bikini Amid Wedding Rumours With Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy is setting the Internet ablaze and how. The actress loves chilling in a bikini on her vacation or during her free time and her Instagram feed proves it. Mouni, on Thursday, added another set of stunning photos of herself to her Instagram album and we just love them! Sporting a bright yellow bikini, Mouni Roy can be seen basking in the sun in the pictures. A book and towels are kept near the actress, who also gave us a glimpse of the scenic view she was enjoying. Sharing the photos, Mouni expressed her love for Spaghetti Aglio e Olio. She wrote: ‘Life’s an accumulation of moments & aglio olio…Most definitely aglio olio! All who knows me knows!’

Reacting to Mouni Roy’s photos, actresses Aashka Goradia Goble and Aamna Sharif dropped heart-eye and fire icons.

See Mouni Roy’s post here:

Mouni Roy will soon marry her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar, as per media reports. The couple will reportedly have a beach wedding in Goa on January 27. Recently, Hindustan Times quoted a source close to the couple as saying: ‘A five-star resort has been booked as the venue. Although invites have started going out, the guests have been asked to be tight-lipped about it. All the guests have been asked to carry their vaccination certificates.’

According to Mouni’s recent Instagram posts, the actress is in Dubai, where Suraj Nambiar lives.

A few days ago, Mouni Roy was chilling on Goa beaches with her friends. She shared gorgeous pictures of herself from her vacation. Check them out here:

Mouni Roy became a household name for her role as Parvati in Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev. She is also best known for her performance in TV show Naagin.

Mouni has also worked in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Zara Nachke Dikha, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Box Cricket League 2.

Her filmography includes Hero Hitler In Love, Made In China, Gold and London Confidential.

