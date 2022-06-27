Mouni Roy Shows Off Her Curves in Sexy Crop Top, Jeans As She Poses for Photoshoot; See Pics

Actress Mouni Roy is one of the best fashionistas in the B-Town. She has never failed to amaze us with style statements. Mouni has proven time and again that she can nail any look be it ethnic or western. The actress looks gorgeous in everything she wears. And on Monday, the Gold actress treated us to some sizzling pictures from an outdoor photoshoot and we are all for it.

The Naagin actress took to Instagram to post a couple of steamy glimpses of her photoshoot and she looks nothing short of a diva. Donning a sexy cleavage-baring crop top, and the classic blue jeans with a pair of sunglasses hung on near her cleavage. Mouni is seen showcasing her perfectly curved body in the photo shoot, while her shiny tresses blow with the wind. Mouni wore minimal make-up, with her signature Kohli rimmed and mascara-smeared eyes. She struck sexy poses for the photoshoot as she held a reflector in her hand. In the next snap, we see Mouni, as she puts her classy shades on. Mouni is seen posing amid fresh flowers and leaves and an open sky, which makes the photoshoot magnetic.

Taking to the captions, Mouni wrote, “@bharat_rawail , a camera & two minutes; look here, look there, click click !!."

Soon after the pics were posted, scores of Mouni’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the actress.

While one fan wrote, “That look ," another commented, “Wow." A third fan added, “_Awsmm."

Well, this isn’t the first time the actress has stunned us with her breathtaking looks. Two days back, in the latest post, Mouni rocked a dazzling sequin gown, and we can’t get enough of her pics. She donned the outfit for the finale of DID’Lil Masters. On the kids’ reality show, Mouni has been co-judging with ace choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’souza and Sonali Bendre.

In the photo album, Mouni shined in a white and black sequin gown with a plunging neckline. The gown hugged her curves perfectly and accentuated her toned frame which made the Naagin actress look more captivating. The actress looked mesmerizing as she strikes different poses for the camera. For completing the glamourous look she added long statement diamond studded earrings. Mouni decided to ditch the plain boring backdrop and went with a shiny bright abstract background which made her outstanding in the photos.

In the caption, Mouni wrote, “Making Art."

Check the post here:

On the work front, Mouni is all set for her much-awaited film, ‘Brahmastra’. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial film is under the banner of Dharma Production. Mouni will be seen playing an antagonist in the film. The star-studded film also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna. There are also reports that Shah Rukh Khan may have a cameo role in the film.

