Mouni Roy Stuns In Black Strapless Dress, Shares Her Thoughts On Mischief and Dancing; See Pics

Mouni Roy blessed our Instagram feed with a glamorous picture on Thursday. The 36-year-old actress, dressed in a strapless black velvet dress, added a touch of eccentric fashion with a separate white full-sleeve and collar. She completed her look with a pair of black strappy heels. Mouni who has worked in movies like Made in China and Gold styled her hair in a straight open fashion and wore kohl-rimmed eyes along with a nude shade lip colour.

Sharing the pictures of her recent look on the social media platform, Mouni wrote in the caption, “I believe in kindness. Also in mischief. Also in dancing , especially when dancing is not necessarily prescribed."

Mouni’s post has received reactions from fellow celebrities and fans alike. Television actor Arjun Bijlani reacted with a red heart emoticon in the comments section. Meanwhile, photographer Subi Samuel complimented Mouni’s look and called her “Stunning." Fans heaped praises on her latest look. One of the fans commented,"You are looking beautiful."

In another glamorous look, Mouni was seen flaunting her ethnic fashion taste. She opted for a shimmering black lehenga skirt for an episode of the reality show Dance India Dance. The black lehenga featured shimmering silver detailing with a dramatic flare. Mouni paired the skirt with a matching shimmering strappy cropped choli with embellishments and beadwork in silver. The lehenga designed by Rudraksh Dwivedi certainly suited her silhouette. Leaving her lightly curled tresses loose, Mouni opted for heavy eye make-up and a nude palette for face.

Mouni Roy was also spotted sharing the stage with actor Ranveer Singh as they both danced to his hit songs on the sets of the reality show.

