Mouni Roy Stuns In A Sabyasachi At Her Bengali Wedding With Suraj Nambiar. See First Pics

After Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in a Kerala-style wedding, the couple is now getting married in a Bengali-style ceremony. The ceremony, honouring Mouni’s family traditions, is taking place in the same venue as her Kerala-style wedding.

The first picture of Mouni’s Bengali wedding was shared by Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha and it featured Mouni doubling as a gorgeous Bengali bride. The Naagin star is reportedly wearing a Sabyasachi. In the picture, she was seated amid a crowd, likely waiting for the ceremony to begin. She covered her head with a matching red dupatta and wore a heavy matha patti. She also wore a nose pin and what appeared to be a stone-studded choker.

Neha also shared a video of Mouni which gave a better look at her wedding outfit. It also revealed that Suraj opted for golden cream sherwani and sported a turban.

The wedding celebrations are taking place in Goa. On Thursday morning, Mouni and Suraj got married in an outdoor wedding in the presence of their families and friends. For the wedding, Mouni opted for a red and white Bengali saree which she teamed with gold jewellery, while Suraj opted for a beige kurta and white dhoti.

Mouni and Suraj shared pictures from the wedding on their respective social media accounts and expressed their excitement over their happily ever after. “I found him at last .. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings," Mouni wrote with the pictures. “Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive," Suraj captioned the photos.

On Wednesday, the couple hosted the haldi and mehndi ceremonies. Several videos and pictures from the pre-wedding ceremonies were shared online, showing Mouni having a memorable time. She was also seen dancing to the song Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali in one of the videos.

