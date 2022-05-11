Mouni Roy Stuns In White Mini Dress As She Twins With Hubby In Doha, Says She Is ‘So Happy’; See Pics

Mouni Roy is a travel buff. The actress never fails to impress her fans with her stunning pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. The Gold actress who keeps on sharing intriguing glimpses of her favorite holiday destinations, on Wednesday did the same. The actress shared a couple of stunning pictures from her vacation with husband Suraj Nambiar and got her fans craving for a vacay.

In the pictures, we see Mouni effortlessly posing for the lens, and in the backdrop, we see a blurred view of the exotic view of the location. As we scroll further we see the actress flaunting her toned legs as she posed while seated on a couch. The actress looked gorgeous in a tiny white strappy dress. Mouni even dropped glimpses of the extravagant hotel and the dreamy view from its window. The last picture in the post sees Mouni twinning with her spouse Suraj in white as they both donned chunky black sun shades while posing for the selfie. It seems the two are having the fun during their vacation in Doha.

Taking to the captions, Mouni wrote, “Transponded to Doha, sooooo happy to be back ."

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of Mouni’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower complements on the actress. The post garnered more than 1 million likes within 2 hours of being shared.

One of the fans commented, “Cute and hot look❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," another wrote, “Amazing❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Well, this isn’t the first time the actress has soared the temperature with her ravishing look. Yesterday, the actress was spotted by paparazzi in the city looking gorgeous as ever.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni has herself involved in both the big and small screen. She is currently co-judging a TV dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 along with actor Sonali Bendre and choreographer Remo D’Souza. Apart from sharing her dancing experience with the little ones and picking the finest talent from across India, Mouni is also serving some gorgeous fashionable looks.

On the other hand, in Bollywood, Mouni will be next seen in the movie Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The star cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

The first part of the franchise is slated to hit theatres on September 9 this year. The teaser, song promo, and posters of the movie have already made it the talk of the town. It is currently one of the most awaited films in Bollywood.

