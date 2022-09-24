Mouni Roy To Return As Junoon In Brahmastra Part 2 and 3? Actress Spills the Beans

Mouni Roy’s performance as Junoon, in the recently released Brahmastra, has drawn a lot of attention. The actress plays a challenging role as the main antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s fantastical world. In an interview with India Today, Mouni said that she was both thrilled and overwhelmed. She is receiving unheard-of amounts of love in this regard. However, everyone’s attention is now focused on the one unanswered question of whether Mouni would appear in Brahmastra Part 2 and 3.

During the interview, Mouni declined to respond when questioned about it. She said, “I hope I do. I am manifesting it. But I honestly don’t know. Hands-on my heart, I really don’t know. Ask Ayan to bring me back." Fans of Mouni Roy and those who adored Junoon, meanwhile, are excited to see more of her character in the upcoming Brahmastra series.

When the movie was first presented to her, Mouni said in an interview, “I had to play a little role, but eventually, I became the main antagonist." It took five years to complete Brahmastra, and once Ayan saw the actress in Naagin, he cast her as Junoon.

In Brahmastra, Mouni portrayed Junoon, a devoted follower of Dev. The story of Dev, one of the most potent forces in the world, will be expanded upon in the second book of the trilogy. Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan have been mentioned repeatedly, although it is still unclear who would play Dev.

Brahmastra debuted with a gross of Rs 36 crore and concluded the first weekend with Rs 120.75 crore at the box office. According to Dharma Productions, the movie had a reported budget of Rs 410 crore and has earned over Rs 360 crore internationally.

Shah Rukh Khan makes an exciting cameo appearance in the movie as physicist Mohan Bhargav. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and other A-list actors play crucial parts in Brahmastra. Shah Rukh Khan’s character would play the main part in a spin-off to Brahmastra, according to director Ayan Mukerji. The franchise’s second film, Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev, is expected to be released in theatres in December 2025.

