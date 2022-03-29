Mouni Roy Turns Model for Husband Suraj Nambiar in Floral Dress, Check Her Pictures

Mouni Roy is a fashion queen. She is known to slay every look with style. Currently, she is enjoying her time with her husband Suraj Nambiar in Dubai and we can’t take our eyes off her recent photos. The Gold actor is giving many girls summer inspiration by acing a yellow floral mini dress.

In a series of photos posted by Mouni on her Instagram feed, she can be seen posing in style in a printed yellow dress. The photos are captured by none other than her husband Suraj. Giving a sneak peek into their joyful day, Mouni wrote, “Yesterday we walked a while, picked up some flowers, ate a lot, read a little, sat & lied down on the beach staring at the blank blue sky and then walked some more.”

Fans loved Mouni’s look and filled the comment section with love and praises. While one of the users wrote, “Pretty,” another one called her beautiful. Not just this, Mouni’s close friend, Aashka Goradia also got impressed by Mouni’s beach look and commented with heart eye and fire emojis. Apart from her, choreographer Dharmesh also commented with a popping heart emoji.

A few hours ago, Mouni took to her Instagram to share happy photos of herself enjoying the sunny day. Mouni can be seen taking selfie pictures as she relaxes at the beach. She kept her make-up minimal by only highlighting her eyes with bold kohl. The open wavy hair looked perfect for the beach day and we can’t help but notice the black sunglasses Mouni is acing in the second snap.

Mouni captioned the photo by writing “happy chappy” along with sun and sea waves emojis. Designer Anuradha Khurana reacted to Mouni’s photo with a heart-eye emoji.

This isn’t the first time Mouni is leaving her fans awestruck with her stunning snaps. Earlier, she aced a blush pink saree like royalty.

On the work front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles along with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Nagarjuna.

