Mouni Roy Wedding Celebrations Begin with Her Hugging Groom Suraj Nambiar Cutely at Haldi Ceremony

The much-awaited wedding of actress Mouni Roy with her beau Suraj Nambiar has finally kicked off. Pictures and videos from their haldi ceremony have surfaced on social media, featuring friends of Mouni from the industry who have gotten together to celebrate with her. After days of speculation, the actress recently confirmed that she was indeed tying the knot. Mouni and Suraj’s wedding rituals are taking place in Goa. The couple will have a beach wedding on January 27.

The bride-to-be was seen twinning in white with her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. The lovebirds were seen smiling all through in the viral pictures. Mouni wore a white traditional outfit while Suraj chose a white kurta. One video showed the actress cutely hugging her groom, while in another they were seen sitting in gaint bowls filled with flowers.

Mouni wore a all-yellow ensemble for her mehendi cermony. Fan pages of the actress have been sharing videos from the ceremony:

Celebs like Omkar Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani and Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros have already reached the venue to celebrate Mouni and Suraj’s big day.

Mouni and Suraj never confirmed their relationship. Earlier this week, when paparazzi congratulated her on her upcoming wedding, Mouni seemingly confirmed the date by thanking them.

Owing to the third wave of the pandemic, the Naagin actress has reportedly cut down on her dream wedding plans. Mouni has reportedly reduced her guest list and has also asked them to present their RT-PCR reports. Reports also suggest that she has not invited all her industry colleagues and friends on her big day and will have a reception for them later in Mumbai.

