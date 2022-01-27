Mouni Roy Wedding: Mandira Bedi Gives Groom Suraj Nambiar A Kiss, Poses With Newlyweds In New Pics

Mouni Roy put months of speculation to rest as she turned into the most beautiful bride for her wedding in Goa. The actress married businessman Suraj Nambiar in a dreamy ceremony in Goa. Fans and friends of the couple are elated to finally see the pair start a journey of forever. And happiness knows no bounds for Mouni’s BFF, Mandira Bedi.

The elated actress-television presenter showered the newlyweds with all the love. In a special post on Instagram, Mandira penned a heartwarming note for Mouni and Suraj. Accompanying the post were a few candid clicks that perfectly captured the high spirits of the wedding ceremony.

The first one featured Mouni and Mandira planting a kiss on Suraj’s cheek, from either side. The second had the trio posing for a picture. The last picture in the post gave a glimpse of the just-married couple and Mandira’s excitement. The mother-of-two looked simply elegant in a Kerala traditional saree in a white pristine hue paired with an elaborate statement necklace.

“Ecstatic to be with and thrilled for my favourite people Mr and Mrs Nambiar," wrote the 49-year-old. “Beautiful ceremony. I love you Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar," added Mandira in the note.

The pre-wedding festivities started earlier this week. The couple will follow both Malayali as well as Bengali rituals for their wedding. In the pictures and videos going viral on the web, Mouni looks radiant in a white saree with a red and gold border at the Kerala-style wedding. She also opted for kamarbandh, traditional South Indian jewellery, and gajra for her bridal look.

Meanwhile, Mandira treated fans to some lovely clicks from the couple’s wedding ceremony. She also shared a picture posing with fellow bridesmaids after the rituals ended.

Before this, she posted glimpses from the haldi on her Instagram Stories. She also called Suraj, her favourite in one of the uploads. Mandira was also seen dancing to her song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna at the pre-wedding ceremony. Many of Mouni’s friends including Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros., Aashka Goradia, and Arjun Bijlani are currently in Goa and have delightful snippets from the ceremony.

