Mouni Roy's Regal Jewellery For Griha Pravesh Is 'Ultimate Reflection’ Of Royal Betrothal

Actor Mouni Roy’s wedding and the week-long festivities in Goa created a buzz on the internet. From the decorations to the guest list, and especially Mouni’s outfits were a talking point. Respecting their individual cultures, Suraj Nambiar and Mouni exchanged wedding vows in both Malayali and Bengali rituals. Post the Goan wedding, the couple went to Gulmarg for their honeymoon. And after spending some days in Mumbai, it was time for Mouni’s Griha Pravesh. Well, the actor’s wedding outfit and jewellery had garnered headlines, now once again she is news for her Griha Pravesh ensemble. The sheer beauty and simplicity of the outfit made fans fall in love with her.

Mouni donned a beautiful red Banarasi saree and accessorised the look with rich temple jewellery. Chaitanya V Cotha, a jewellery specialist helped Mouni pick up some exclusive jewels for her Griha Pravesh ceremony that took place in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Speaking about the gold set Mouni wore for the occasion, Chaitanya told ETimes that she went out for the cherry-hued, an intricately handcrafted necklace that featured a sculpture of the newly-wed duo at the centre. “The neckpiece was shadowed by two regal peacocks, which is ultimate reflection of their royal betrothal," he said.

Mouni teamed the necklace with a gorgeous pair of golden earrings and an embroidered red sari. The actor looked like an absolute traditional dream come true as she posed with Suraj for the clicks.

Talking about Mouni’s jewellery preference, Chaitanya revealed that she has great taste and is quite aware of her requirements. “She came in wanting jewellery that is unique/ different," he said.

Previously, for her south Indian wedding, Mouni wore exquisite handcrafted temple gold jewellery. Her ensemble had an elegant choker with long haar, matha patti, jhumkas, kadas and kamarbandh – and the jewellery was crafted in pure 22-carat gold.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.