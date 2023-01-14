'Mountains Also Crumble': Why Bollywood Turned its Back on Superstar Govinda

One of the most bankable stars of Bollywood Govinda Arun Ahuja had a massive fan following — something one could not even dream of. His movie Hero Number 1 was a testament to the growing popularity of the newborn superstar. With his acting, dancing, and dialogue delivery, he soon entered the hearts of the audience. For him, fame and name came too soon. The evergreen smile and jolly nature of Coolie Number 1 star stayed in the minds of the audience for a long time until it all started going downhill.

Since his debut in Ilzaam, Govinda starred in more than 165 Hindi films, including Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sandwich, Bhagam Bhag, Partner, Hero No. 1, and many more. He later became one of the most commercially successful stars of the 1990s.

In an interview with Maniesh Paul, he recalled that once he did not sleep for 16 days for a movie shooting. That was the dedication of the actor who ruled the B-Town in the ’90s. Many say Govinda’s attitude and arrogance at his peak changed the narrative inside the film industry.

Many reports suggest that Govinda used to shoot 3-4 movies in a day. This did not go down well with producers and directors. Many directors, who collaborated with Govinda, accepted that their movies got delayed and crossed the estimated budget because Govinda couldn’t fulfil his commitments.

The Bhagam Bhaag actor said, “I was at the top for 14 years, there was no planning. But when I realized that people were turning against me, I couldn’t do anything about it. People who grow up with astrology, numerology, Vastu shastra… They don’t pay attention to these people. It’s too small a factor to look at. Mountains crumble too."

