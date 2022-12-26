Move Over Uorfi Javed, Check Out Her Blogger Sister Asfi’s Fashion Game

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed surely knows how to hog the headlines. Whether you love her or hate her, you just cannot ignore her bizarre fashion statements. From donning outfits made from bottle caps to carving dresses out of bandages, Urfi has amazed us with her sartorial choices. But not many are aware that this bold and dauntless diva also has a sister named Asfi Javed.

Asfi is a fashion blogger and influencer on social media, whose gram-worthy clicks deserve your attention. Today, let’s have a look at her fabulous sister, whose on-fleek style quotient will leave you equally mesmerised.

Asfi, who enjoys a decent fan following of 158k on Instagram, is an active social media user. Her wardrobe collection is devoid of eccentric ensembles like that of Urfi, but the fashion blogger’s style is chic and pretty.

Let’s check out some of Asfi’s stunning looks here.

The 24-year-old has aced this black halter-neck, cut-out gown like a queen. Flaunting her curves, the influencer poses for some pretty pictures against a cemented background in the body-hugging dress. She clubbed her party-perfect attire with a pair of pointy black sandals.

Asfi has rocked the uber-chic denim fashion quite effortlessly. Slipping into a light blue denim jumpsuit having a flared bottom and side cut-outs, Urfi’s sister had her fashion game on point.

You will be wrong to assume that Asfi is a head-turner only in modern attire. During the festive season, the pretty young lady dropped a string of stunning pictures on her ‘gram, decked up in a teal-green lehenga, having an asymmetrical blouse and a cloud-hemmed dupatta, with bright silver embroidery.

Asfi appears to love florals as well. This picture of her, donning a strappy, vibrant, and multi-coloured mini dress has all our hearts. The bold floral patterns and slightly ruffled bottoms added extra oomph to her sleek fashion statement. Not to forget those pairs of funky orange sunglasses were uber-cool too.

Earlier, Urfi had opened up about the struggles she and her siblings had to face at the hands of their abusive father. Urfi has three sisters namely, Urusa, Asfi and Dolly, along with a brother named Sameer Aslam.

