Moving In With Malaika: Arjun Kapoor Reviews 'Baby' Malaika Arora's Show, Says 'Waiting For...'

Arjun Kapoor extended his support to his girlfriend Malaika Arora as she put herself out there on her OTT show Moving In With Malaika. The first episode of the series released on December 5 has left fans and celebrities impressed. Among many, beau Arjun Kapoor penned a heartfelt message for Malaika on social media. The Ishaqzaade actor shared a video of him watching the series from what appears to be his bedroom.

Along with the picture, he wrote, “Episode 1 has been consumed… waiting for the rest of the 3 this week." He also added the emojis that read, “to be continued…" Malaika Arora, on the other hand, re-posted the story on her Instagram and added a red heart emoticon.

The actress spoke extensively about both her present relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor and her previous marriage to Arbaaz Khan in the first episode of her reality series Moving In With Malaika. Malaika was questioned if she intends to get married again during her conversation with director Farah Khan. To this, she said, “I don’t know what the future holds for me" and right now “she is really happy."

When Farah inquired about having “more kids" or getting “married again," Malika responded, “these are all very hypothetical things." However, she revealed that she discusses these with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. “These are things that, of course, you discuss with your partner. Of course, you talk about these things," she stated. Malaika also praised Arjun and added that he makes her happy.

Malaika Arora’s new reality show, Moving in With Malaika aka MIWM, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The show is her first foray into the digital streaming and reality show space. So far, the promos have revealed that Malaika will not be shy about discussing her personal life, whether it is her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan or her life choices.

