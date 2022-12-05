Malaika Arora Breaks Down Recalling Her Divorce With Arbaaz Khan, Says 'We Became Very Negative'

In the first episode of her reality show Moving In With Malaika, the actress talked at length about her first marriage with Arbaaz Khan and revealed that it was she who had proposed to him. Talking to Farah Khan about the same, Malaika shared that she was very young when she decided to tie the knot. She also added that she wanted to get married just because she wanted to ‘get out of the house’.

“I got married because I just wanted to get out of the house. I was the one who proposed. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to be. It was the other way round. I actually said, ‘you know what, I want to get married. Are you ready?’ Very sweetly, he turned around and told me, ‘you pick the date and the place’. He is a wonderful person," Malaika said.

Malaika Arora also praised her former husband for letting her who she is but also explained that the two parted ways because she wanted ‘different things in life’. Malaika also revealed that the equation between her and Arbaaz changed with time and they became very ‘irritable, angry and negative people’ towards the end of their relationship.

“He let me be the person I am. I feel a lot of me that I am today is also because of him. He let me be the person I am. I was very young, I also changed, I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt that I could do that if I could actually let go of certain ties", Malaika told Farah.

“I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people we are. We have a child together. That’s something which will never change," she added.

Besides this, during the interaction, Malaika also revealed that Arbaaz was the first person she saw when she opened her eyes following a road accident last year.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The two tied the knot in the year 1998 but parted ways in March 2016 after 18 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan.

