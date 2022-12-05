Moving In With Malaika: Where To Watch Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Date, Time, and Other Details

Malaika Arora is all set to drop her new reality show, Moving in With Malaika aka MIWM, on Monday. The show marks her foray into the digital streaming and reality show space for the first time. The promos have so far revealed that Malaika will not shy away from speaking about her personal life — be it her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan or her life choices.

Speaking with News18.com, Malaika revealed that her son Arhaan Khan will also appear on the show. “He is super excited. He told me to go for it. He was very curious about how the show is going to go about. He is going to be a part of the show. I am really looking forward to shooting with him," she said.

“We still have to shoot a lot and Arhaan is very excited about his part. He is currently abroad studying, so I am waiting for him to come down and shoot with me. He has some amazing ideas of what he wants to do on the show. I think it’s going to be the most interesting part and he has already asked me, ‘Paisa milega na,'(laughs)," she added.

The promos also revealed Malaika taking a dig at the trolls, the audiences’ obsession with her ex-husband, Kareena Kapoor urging Malaika to let her guard down, and more. It is also reported that the reality show will feature guest appearances from her friends and family who will spill the tea on her. One of the promos already revealed that Farah Khan will be seen in the show.

So when is Moving in With Malaika aka MIWM premiering?

Malaika Arora’s reality show Moving in With Malaika will premiere on Monday, December 5.

Where can I watch Moving in With Malaika aka MIWM?

Moving in With Malaika aka MIWM will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. New episodes will drop from Monday to Thursday at 5 pm.

