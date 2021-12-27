After MP Minister's Warning, A Change in Sunny Leone's Madhuban Song

Soon after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra alleged that the video of the Madhuban song featuring actress Sunny Leone has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, music label Saregama has announced to change the lyrics of the song. The minister, on December 26, warned Sunny Leone as well as composers Shaarib and Toshi to apologise and withdraw the song Madhuban from YouTube within three days or else face action. A few hours after the Minister’s warning, Saregama made a public announcement saying it will be taking appropriate action.

“In light of the recent feedback and respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics and the name of the song Madhuban. The new song will replace the old ones across all platforms over the next 3 days," Saregama said in its statement.

Advertisement

The song was originally released on the YouTube channel of Saregama Music on December 22. The song is currently trending on number 4 on the YouTube song section and it has garnered over 12 million views.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Mishra, on Sunday, said that Hindus across the world worship Maa Radha and Madhuban song has hurt the sentiments of the people.

“Sunny Leone, Shaarib and Toshi, who have composed this song, should apologise publicly and delete the song within the next 3 days otherwise our state police will file an FIR against the makers and Sunny Leone."

Advertisement

Reiterating that hurting sentiments will not be accepted, the minister said, “Radha is our Goddess and we worship our mother Radha. We have Radha temples at many places. Can Shaarib make such a song based on his religion? I warn Sunny Leone, Shaarib and Toshi to take my warning seriously or we will ensure legal action to put them behind the bars."

Sunny Leone is facing criticism since the release of the song Madhuban from various right wing groups for her sizzling dance moves in the music video.

>Watch Song here:

The music video has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and singer Kanika Kapoor has given voice for the song.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.