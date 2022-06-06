Mrinal Kulkarni Aka Son Pari Joins Planet Marathi Board To Scale Up OTT Content

Mrinal Kulkarni, fondly remembered for her role as a fairy princess in the serial Son Pari, has joined the video streaming platform Planet Marathi OTT. The actor-filmmaker will be a part of its Board of Founders and will help the streaming site to shape the web content space.

Talking about her association with Planet Marathi OTT, Mrinal in a statement said that she is grateful for the new position and she understands the huge responsibility that comes with the role. “Web content is a great space to showcase the potential and power since it is a global platform with few barriers. I applaud the Planet Marathi OTT team for setting high benchmarks, not settling for less and creating new avenues for the Marathi web space. With my new role, I am glad I will be able to share my ideas and experience to take forward the platform’s efforts. It brings me great pleasure to say, we are poised for the next level in the OTT space," she added.

Apart from proving her acting skills in Marathi and Hindi films, Mrinal Kulkarni has also donned director and writer’s hat in films like Rama Madhav, Prem Mhanje Prem Mhanje Prem Asta, and Ti and Ti.

Advertisement

Planet Marathi OTT’s producer and founder, Akshay Bardapurkar said that it is an honour to have a powerhouse like Mrinal Kulkarni onboard. “We are excited to have an industry veteran and expert like Mrinal Kulkarni onboard. With Mrinal joining us, we have upped the level of great expertise we have in our team. Mrinal embodies a sharp sense of business, innovation and craft, which is much needed in the OTT space," he said in a statement.

Akshay added that Mrinal’s experience and vision will add to their mission of taking Marathi content to the world. Mrinal is popularly known for her roles in ventures like Avantika, Yellow, Farzand and Ye Re Ye Re Paisa.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.