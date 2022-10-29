Mrinal Kulkarni's Birthday Note for Shivani Rangole is Every Daughter-in-law's Dream

Mrinal Kulkarni is well known for her exemplary performances in films like Welcome Home, Sahela Re and others. She also loves sharing moments from her personal life with the audience. October 28 marked the birthday of her daughter-in-law actress Shivani Rangole. She shared an adorable note on Facebook wishing Shivani on this occasion. Mrinal wrote that Shivani feels more like a daughter to her.

The Pawankhind actress also explained to her the importance of relationships in life. According to Mrinal, Shivani has successfully maintained cordial relations with everyone in the family till now. She wrote that Shivani often guides them on the right path as well.

The Smile Please actress also asked Shivani not to neglect her health while taking care of the family. Mrinal expressed happiness over the fact that this year has remained a happy one so far for the Project 9191 actress. Along with this post, she shared an adorable picture of Shivani.

The Appa Ani Bappa actress was overwhelmed with emotions on receiving these sweetest wishes from her mother-in-law. Shivani wrote that with Mrinal’s blessings, this year was extremely happy for her. She also agreed with other points raised by Mrinal in the birthday post.

Shivani’s fans conveyed their best wishes to her on this occasion. A fan wrote that he remembers how Shivani brilliantly essayed the role of Ramabai Ambedkar in the serial Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar - Mahamanvachi Gauravgatha. Another user wrote that Shivani is lucky to have a mother-in-law like Mrinal.

Apart from this occasion, both Mrinal and Shivani receive the limelight due to their work assignments. Mrinal recently won accolades for her character Shama in Sahela Re directed by her as well. Sahela Re revolved around the life of housewife Shama who meets her college friend Niranjan after a time of 20 years. Niranjan motivates Shama to carve a separate identity of her own. Meanwhile, Shivani essayed a key role Rupa in the OTT series She directed by Imtiaz Ali.

