Mrinmayee Godbole, Lalit Prabhakar to Join Hands For This Marathi-Japanese Film

Following the success of their 2017 blockbuster Chi Va Chi Sau Ka, Mrinmayee Godbole and Lalit Prabhakar will rejoin Mohit Takalkar’s romantic drama Toh, Ti Ani Fuji.

This is also Prabhakar’s second collaboration with Takalkar after the release of Medium Spicy (2022) last month, in which he portrayed the male lead.

The romantic drama, written by Irawati Karnik, is about an estranged couple who reconnect after seven years and look at the opportunity to revive their romance.

The filming of To, Ti Aur Fuji will take place in Pune, Kolad, Tokyo, Kyoto, and Mount Fuji. The producers also stated that two separate cinematographers will be tasked with shooting in two distinct nations. Mrinmayi Godbole and Lalit Prabhakar formerly Ch. And Ch. They appeared together in the film Kaan. This pair’s Marathi-Japanese film will now be released on February 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, Prabhakar will appear in Colorphool, Tarri, and Sunny, all set to release this year.

The Marathi actor has gained quite a following with his acting skills and often shares updates and pics with his fans on social media. He recently made headlines when the actor raised the temperature with his latest pictures on the internet.

“If it’s not black, put it back," is a popular saying that you’ve probably heard. Lalit is proving the phrase correct with his latest update to fans. The actor’s fondness for black is unmistakable. He just posted a photo of himself wearing a black turtleneck t-shirt.

“Well, you wonder why I usually dress in black," the caption added. “Cash, Johnny"

The post was quickly appreciated by fans and the comment sections got swamped with compliments. “We can’t be magnificent, the guy who paints his home in black may always dress black #blacklover," one of the female followers commented." “Black is your best colour," observed another." Another said, “The Marathi Industry’s Most Handsome Person." “You the man in black I love," wrote another."

