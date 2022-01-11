Mrs Mukhyamantri's Amruta Dhongade, Tejas Barve to Now Come Together on Big Screen

After airing the last episode of the popular Marathi television show, Mrs Mukhyamantri, in September 2020, Amruta Dhongade and Tejas Barve will soon appear on screen again. The duo, this time, will be seen together in a film, according to an Instagram handle @marathiserials_official. However, no official announcement has been made by anyone yet.

The show, owing to its unique storyline and engaging content, had become quite popular among the masses. Amruta and Tejas garnered a lot of praise for their characters of Sumi and Samar, respectively.

Speaking of Amruta, the actor is an ardent social media user. She often stays in touch with her fans and updates them by sharing beautiful photos and dance videos featuring herself on her social media handles.

Amruta made her acting debut with the film Mithun, which was released on July 13, 2018. Apart from being a top actor, Amruta is a trained Kathak dancer too. She has pursued her post-graduation in Kathak.

Meanwhile, Tejas made his acting debut with the television show Zindagi Not Out. In the show, he played the role of Sachin Desai. Born in Pune, the actor has completed his graduation in Commerce from SP College, Pune. Other than Mrs Mukhyamantyri and Zindagi Not Out, the actor is known for his 2019 film Girlfriend.

Tejas has played an important role in the historical play Challenge based on the friendship between the revolutionary Madanlal Dhingra and Swatantryaveer Savarkar. However, through Mrs Mukhyamantri, the actor reached every home and became a household name.

