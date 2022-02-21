Mrunal Thakur Confesses Feeling Nervous As Jersey Gets A New Release Date

Bollywood is slowly finding its way back to the cinemas again after the third wave of Covid-19 impacted releases in December. Many Hindi films have received new release dates. One of which is Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey. The sports-themed movie was on the verge of release but was pushed due to the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, across the country. The film is now eyeing a release date of April 14.

With the release date locked, Mrunal is having mixed feelings – she is relieved yet nervous. She shared that when the makers finalised the date, she was happy and literally dancing but she is more nervous as the release is coming closer.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, the actress said, “I was happy, of course, when the makers decided it. I was literally dancing. But I am more nervous because the release is coming closer. What I am relaxed about is that it is coming to theatres. The conditions are better now."

During the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, several industries, sectors, and organisations, including the Indian film industry, were affected. With things getting better now, people are gradually shifting to the pre-COVID work environment but not without masks and sanitisers. While Jersey would mark Mrunal’s first release in theatres after the Covid-19 pandemic set in, she had a digital platform release in 2021.

Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal-starrer Toofan had released on the OTT platform and it was loved by the audience. Mrunal expressed that she was really happy about the fact that at least my work had reached out to the audience. “Right now, I am excited about going to the theatre to watch a film," she said and further mentioned that “whatever happens, happens for good. We have to take it one day at a time."

As of now, Mrunal is busy with her debut Telugu film. Talking about the yet-to-be-titled project, Mrunal shared that she felt glad that she could get to travel after a long time. The actor revealed that she will complete the last schedule of the film soon, and the shooting is taking place in Russia.

