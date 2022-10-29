Mrunal Thakur Confirms Another Telugu Film With Sita Ramam Producer | Exclusive

In August this year, actor Mrunal Thakur marked her foray into the Telugu film industry with the romantic drama, Sita Ramam. Her portrayal of a royal princess torn between honour and love won her critical acclaim. The palpable chemistry between and her co-star Dulquer Salmaan also garnered immense love from fans on social media. Having delivered a commercial success at the box office with her very first Telugu film, she has emerged as one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood.

Ever since the release of the love saga, speculations have been rife that Thakur is all set to be a part of another Telugu film. Speaking to News18 exclusively, she confirms the same and further reveals that she will be working with the producers of Sita Ramam.

Spilling the beans, she tells us, “I’m doing another film with the makers of Sita Ramam. They haven’t offered me a film yet, but I would love to be a part of a Vyjayanthi Movies film. They’re thinking of something nice and extraordinary. If I do a South film, it has to be with the production house and (C Aswani; producer) Dutt sir."

Though Sita Ramam experienced many hiccups during its shoot, working with Dutt not only made her resilient but also helped her grow as an artiste. “My experience with him has been incredibly amazing. He taught me so many things. I was like a child when I started working on the film and I’ve grown up through the shoot process. We’ve been through so many ups and downs. We even had to call of the shoot because of Covid-19 cases and the lockdown," Thakur elaborates.

She says that the decision to do more Telugu films stemmed from witnessing and being inspired by the passion of the filmmakers of the project. “I truly believe that some people don’t just make films but create cinema. There have been very few people I met in my life who make movies because they’re so passionate about it. And that’s what I love about Dutt sir and Hanu (Raghavapudi; director) sir. So, yes, the audience will surely see me doing more Telugu films," the 30-year-old remarks.

Thakur feels that the box office performance of Sita Ramam boosted her self-confidence and has compelled her to keep trying her hands at roles that helps her step out of the comfort zone. She states, “More than commercial success, an actor should get what he or she deserves. I didn’t get the kind of validation that an actor usually craves for earlier, but I got that with Sita Ramam."

The Toofan (2021) and Jersey actor further adds, “I also never got the chance to play a character like Sita. It was a titular and very meaty part and gave me the opportunity to do Kathak and express my emotions so deeply. It was a character that was a complete package as I got to portray two shades of a character. It was a role which many actors would have wanted to play. Through Sita Ramam, people could see my calibre."

Thakur, who began her film career with the multiple award-winning film Love Sonia (2018), feels that post the release of the Tabrez Noorani directorial, she was boxed into a certain category. But Sita Ramam helped her crush many stereotypes.

“It was shocking as people thought that I was only capable of doing films like Love Sonia, which is in a slightly artsy zone. But now I see fans making video montages of me as Sita and writing how I’m capable of playing a character that’s vulnerable and feisty at the same time. I would love to take up challenges like this. I want to look hot, sweet and traditional and perform different types of characters. I don’t want to be known for just being a part of masala films or artsy films. I want to do a mix of all," she asserts.

