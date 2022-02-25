Mrunal Thakur Gives Befitting Reply to Troll Who Fat-shamed Her And Said 'Reduce the Lower Part'

Female artists are often told what they should do and how they should present themselves. Some people troll artists on social media for their body image. But actress Mrunal Thakur is not the one to let a troll slip by. On Wednesday, Mrunal shared an Instagram post where she was seen practicing an intense kickboxing routine. For her workout, Mrunal wore a pair of grey shorts and a black top.

The 29-year-old described the workout routine as “just a regular day" with her fitness experts. Mrunal’s post garnered praise from fellow actors in the film industry including Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sobhita Dhulipala who commented, “This was very satisfying to watch." Actor Siddhant Kapoor also lauded Mrunal saying, “Maa Kasam, future husband ki vaat hai. (I swear your future husband is in big trouble)."

However, there were a few whose comments were derogatory and out of line. One of the users commented, “Back is like…matkaa (pot)." Responding to this comment, Mrunal replied, “Thank you bhaiya ji."

Another user came out with unsolicited advice and commented, “Reduce the lower part. Natural looks better, too much fat illusion." Mrunal responded to this comment and wrote, “Some pay for it, some have it naturally all we gotta do is flaunt buddy! You flaunt yours too."

In a recent interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Mrunal opened up about her mental health issues and how she had dealt with depression.

Besides hustling in the boxing ring, Mrunal will soon be seen in the Bollywood remake of the Telugu film Jersey. The actress announced the new release date of the Shahid Kapoor-starter last week. It will release in theatres on April 14 now.

Mrunal will be starring opposite Shahid in the upcoming sports drama which is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Mrunal recently starred in the Netflix movie Dhamaka opposite Kartik Aaryan.

