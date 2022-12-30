Mrunal Thakur In Her Multi-Coloured Traditional Saree Is Pure Elegance

Actress Mrunal Thakur often shares her photos and videos on social media, impressing her fans. Recently, the actress uploaded some stunning pictures, which took Instagram by storm all over again. In the photos, Mrunal can be seen wearing a yellow and pink saree, which makes her look ravishing. She recently attended the Times Health Excellence Award 2022, for which she draped herself in a beautiful traditional saree. This is not the first time that the actress has inspired us with her sartorial fashion choices and her one-of-a-kind look. From casual to ethnic attire, she always makes sure that her fashion game is on point.

She accessorised her look with a pair of elegant earrings, an exquisite ring and a beautiful bracelet. The actress opts for a subtle make-up look, which highlights her natural beauty and charm. She prefers to keep her tresses open to accentuate her features.

Several social media users flocked to the comment section to shower the actress with love and admiration. One fan wrote, “Sita in saree>>>>>any other dress". Another user commented, “You are looking so beautiful". One other user also commented, “Watched Sita Raman last night. What a movie I am dying to see you lots of love".

Mrunal was last seen in Hanu Raghavapudi’s directorial film Sita Ramam. She has delivered phenomenal performances in films like Super 30, Batla House and Love Sonia. The actress will soon be seen in films like Ishaan Khatter-starrer Pippa and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Gumrah.

