Mrunal Thakur is Working Hard to Stay Fit in This Workout BTS Video, Fans Praise Her

Apart from entertaining all with her recent critically acclaimed films Jersey, Dhamaka and Toofaan, Mrunal Thakur has grabbed the limelight for continuously inspiring us through her Instagram timeline, which holds the testaments of her being a fitness enthusiast. While her Instagram handle is flooded with glimpses of her indulging in rigorous workout routines, the actress on Thursday gave her fans a glance behind the scenes of her intense routine, to which she called the “other side”. Dropping a BTS video on her official account, Mrunal hinted to the netizens about the hardships and struggles she goes through to achieve that perfect physique.

This latest raw BTS footage is completely opposite to what we usually see. Time and again, we have witnessed the actress all pumped up and energetic during her workouts, but this time she looks very exhausted and in pain. The video begins by showing Mrunal trying her level best to attempt different workouts. In the background, Mrunal’s fitness trainer Rohit Nair can be heard keeping the count of her reps. and even before she finishes her leg workout, without even pausing a minute Rohit instructed her to begin the jump squats. Rohit appears to be a very strict fitness trainer because, despite Mrunal asking to pause, he continuously pushed her to achieve the target.

Keeping a lovely smile on her face till the end, Mrunal tried her level best to escape the exercises, but Rohit seems to be quite fervent in his job. In the middle of the video, while attempting jumping squats, Mrunal can be heard saying, “Bones bajrahe hain. (Bones are cracking.)” Listening to this Rohit responds, “Gana band hogya hai kuch to bajna chahiye na (if songs are not being played, then something should make noise.)” While posting the hilarious video, Mrunal wrote in the caption, “Perfect videos toh sabhi dalte hain, welcome to the other side.”

Few celebrities appeared to be able to relate with the actress, as taking to the comments section they agreed. TV star Asha Negi commented, “Hahahhaaa! This is our reality.” She ended her comment with a laughing emoticon. Veteran actress Archana Puran Singh wrote, “Love love the realness, way to go gurl,” and ended her comment with a heart eye and fire emoticons.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the sports drama Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor. Her schedule is jam-packed, as she has films like Pippa, which is a war drama, and a Hindi remake of a Tamil movie Thadam.

