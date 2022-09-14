Mrunal Thakur Looks Ravishing at Friend's Haldi Ceremony, See Pictures

Mrunal Thakur is currently at the top of her acting game after the massive success of her recent releases Sita Ramam and jersey. The actress is quite active on social media and shares various photos and videos related to her personal and professional life to stay connected with her fans.

Meanwhile, Mrunal is busy enjoying her friend’s Haldi ceremony. She recently shared some pictures from the event on her official Instagram handle. In the photos, she is seen in a three-piece suit. She wore a yellow sleeveless crop top with a plunging V neckline which she paired with matching sharara pants and an embroidered jacket.

She looks heavenly in her attire. The Dhamaka actress opted for a minimalist and nude makeup look with pink lips. She kept her traces open. For jewellery, Mrunal wore a beautiful choker necklace and a matching statement earring and she completed her look with a pair of transparent heels.

Along with her solo pictures, she also shared various photos of the Haldi ceremony and dancing videos with her friends. The post went viral within no time and seeing the post fans showered heart emojis on the comment section.

Mrunal is very close to her friends. Despite her busy schedule, she doesn’t forget to wish them on their special days. Two days ago, she posted a few snaps with her friend Aashiana Ahluwali and wished her on her birthday. The actress wrote, “Happy birthday Aashiana Ahluwalia. Thank you for everything my one-man army. You are always so positive and full of energy be the same. PLEASE never leave me."

On the work front, after the grand success of her Telugu debut film Sita Ramam which grossed over Rs 92.52 crore at the box office, she will next be seen in the Hindi movie Pippa. This is a war drama movie and features Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan in the lead roles.

The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The music score of the movie will be given by AR Rahaman.

The film is based on The Burning Chaffees, written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The film takes its title from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as Pippa. The shooting of the movie is already completed and it will hit the theatres this year on December 2.

Apart from this, Mrunal also has Aankh Micholi in the pipeline.

