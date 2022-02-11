Mrunal Thakur on Her 'Biggest Fear' in Romantic Relationship: 'My Partner Would be Cheating on Me'

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur opened up about her take on romantic relationships and how she likes to deal with conflicts with her partner. In an interview with YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal revealed that infidelity is her biggest fear in a relationship. The 29-year-old actress told Allahbadia, “Even if he doesn’t feel anything for me, he should come and tell me, ‘Mrunal, I am not feeling the same love as I felt before. This is what it is.’ That is my biggest fear, the fact that my partner would be cheating on me with someone else."

Mrunal also asserted that she is understanding enough of her partner’s needs and was absolutely comfortable with them being on a dating app. “I have been in a long-distance relationship where I was absolutely okay if my partner was on Bumble," she said.

Mrunal also added that she thought she was very different in this case of handling long-distance relationships and it was very difficult for her boyfriend as well to come to terms with such an arrangement. She added, “But it’s also needed. I am not able to travel to Europe all the way." Considering this situation, Mrunal said that she was only able to offer emotional, and verbal communication. “That’s it, that’s all I have. I was okay. I said, ‘Just don’t tell me but when I am with you, I am with you.’ It was at that point of time, maybe I am not okay now."

Allahbadia also asked Mrunal how she finds her potential dating partners considering she cannot be on dating apps due to her profession. Mrunal responded that for her, being real is what is more important. “When it comes to Bollywood the ratio is one is to ten. For example people from my school or college days, I connect with them more somehow. There’s no pretending, there’s no facade. I don’t want to be with a guy who is full of himself," said Mrunal. The actress added that she has recently suffered heartbreak in a romantic relationship and she accepts it as a normal process that everyone undergoes.

