Mrunal Thakur On Wearing Bikini In India: 'Should Have Freedom To Wear Whatever We Wish'

Mrunal Thakur recently opened up about how she had to ‘gather courage’ to post a bikini picture on social media. Now, talking about the same, the Jersey actress has mentioned that people in India should understand that wearing a bikini or not is a matter of personal choice. She further added that one should have the liberty to wear whatever he/she wants.

“I just wish we all understood personal choice. Everybody in India should understand another person’s personal choice and respect. We should have the freedom, the liberty to wear whatever we wish to without worrying about what other people with think or say. It all boils down to personal choice at the end end of the day, just being happy with what you wear and in your skin, and the quicker everybody understands that, the better for all of us," Mrunal Thakur told BollywoodLife.com.

Just a day before, Mrunal revealed that there was one time she hesitated to post a bikini picture of herself on Instagram. “I feel India has not entirely normalised (different types of) bodies. We still think if you are going to a beach you have to have a perfect body. But, that’s not how I want to inspire girls out there," she told Hindustan Times.

“It’s okay to be bloated and to have celluloid. You need to be fit (from) within and not necessarily have six-pack abs. I need to gather courage to post a picture in the bikini, with the body type I have at the time and I am comfortable with it. I am just gearing up," she had added.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for the release of Jersey which also stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The film will hit theatres on April 14. This means that Jersey will clash at the box office along with Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s KGF Chapter 2.

