Mrunal Thakur Opens Up About Jersey’s Poor Box Office Collections, Says Nani's Version Could've Impacted

Mrunal Thakur recently appeared on the silver screen with her new movie, Jersey. The film was an official Hindi remake of the Telugu movie of the same title. While Nani and Shradhha Srinath starred in the original, Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur led the remake. Unfortunately, the Hindi remake did not recreate the magic of the Telugu movie at the box office. The film struggled to surpass Rs 20 crore at the box office.

Speaking about the box office failure, Mrunal said that it was disappointing to see the film not perform well. She said that there could have been numerous external factors, including that original Jersey’s Hindi dubbed version is already available.

“We spared no efforts. Maybe it’s a phase. Maybe there’re so many external reasons. I have no clue what is happening. But obviously, you feel a little bummed, and a little low, that maybe it could’ve done better because it’s a good film. Honestly, I was a little low. We will work harder for the next film," she told ETimes.

“The film is in its third week but still some people are going to watch it, and the film is slowly growing. Maybe one of the reasons (it did not work) is that the dubbed Hindi version of the film is airing on television. It’s also available on YouTube. There can be other factors as well," she added.

Gowtam Tinnanuri directed both the original and the remake. The original 2019 release had won two National Awards and with a budget of Rs.25 crore, earned Rs.52 crores at the box office. The remake collected just under Rs.14 crores on its first weekend. As per Bollywood Hungama, the film has grossed approx Rs.17.20 crore until now. The poor box office reception comes despite critics giving the Shahid Kapoor starrer film positive reviews.

