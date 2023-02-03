Mrunal Thakur is one the popular actresses in Hindi, Telugu, Marathi and Tamil films. Last year, she marked her Telugu debut with the period romance drama, Sita Ramam alongside actor Dulquer Salmaan. The film was a huge hit at the box office and became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2022 and won her wide acclaim. After the huge success of Sita Ramam, the 30-year-old actress is getting good opportunities in the Telugu film industry.

According to the latest reports, actor Nagarjuna has collaborated with writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada for his next film. According to sources, Mrunal Thakur will play the lead role opposite Nagarjuna in this movie. The makers think Thakur would be a good fit for the movie. An official announcement is yet to be made in this regard. However, after the success of Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur has doubled her remuneration, if reports are to be believed.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the Jersey actress will soon be seen alongside Telugu actor Nani in his upcoming film. The makers have not finalised the name of the film yet. However, this project marks Nani’s 30th movie in his acting career spanning 15 years. The film will reportedly be an emotional family drama revolving around a father and his daughter. The movie will be directed by debutant Shouryuv.

Mrunal Thakur will also appear in Hindi films like Aankh Micholi, Pippa and Pooja Meri Jaan. Additionally, her upcoming film Gumrah, with Aditya Roy Kapur, will be released soon on April 7, 2023. Thakur will be seen playing the role of a police officer in this crime thriller.

Read all the Latest Movies News here