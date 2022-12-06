Mrunal Thakur Reacts to Criticism for Playing Ishaan Khatter's Sister in Pippa, Says 'I Want to Break...'

Mrunal Thakur has officially established herself as a bankable star with this year’s one of the most successful films, Sita Ramam. Despite her Bollywood debut Jersey not working in her favour, the actress is set to prove her mettle once again with the war drama Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter. Interestingly, Mrunal would not play Ishaan’s romantic interest but his on-screen sister.

Explaining her stance on being rebuked by her circle for playing Ishaan Khatter’s sister, Mrunal said she wanted to dismantle the stereotype that a leading actress can only play ‘love-interest’ to her co-actor. She shared with Filme Shilmy, “A lot of people criticised me for saying that hey, you are playing Ishaan’s sister [in Pippa]. Nobody, in future, would cast you as Ishaan’s love interest. I want to break that stereotype… I do not worry if people are going to like it or not like it. If they like it great, if they don’t like it, they should share their feedback with me so I can implement it the next time I work on the character."

The actress also revealed that some of her friends had missed out on important roles due to their hesitance to play ‘character’ roles. She said, “I have met a lot of friends who are actors and they have missed out on important roles because it was a sister’s role or a wife’s role. I’m not saying go against your age. I have done that; I have played a mother when I was really young. But again, that’s something that the character demands."

Touted to be an intense and invigorating tank battle film, Pippa would showcase the story of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (played by Ishaan Khatter), a brave and relentless veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who had fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 along with his siblings, Helmed by Raja Menon, the film would also feature Leysan Karimova, Soni Razdan, Inaamulhaq and Chandrachoor Rai among many others.

