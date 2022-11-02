Mrunal Thakur Recalls Having 'Moist Eyes'​ After Meeting Shah Rukh Khan for First Time | Exclusive

For many, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate epitome of romance. With films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Devdas (2002), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) and Veer-Zaara (2004), he has made several women swoon and earned the epithet of ‘the king of romance’. The actor, who has turned 57 today, has also inspired a host of young Bollywood actors, sometimes through his acting chops and sometimes, by just being the icon of love as he dimpled and serenaded his female co-stars with his eloquent eyes and heartfelt dialogue delivery skills. And actor Mrunal Thakur is one of them.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, she tells us that the ‘hopeless romantic’ in her was further inspired by the birthday boy and his effortless charm. “A lot of my friends who are big fans of Shah Rukh sir say that he has set the benchmark really high, and I completely agree with them. If anybody tries to do something romantic for us which isn’t up to the mark that Shah Rukh sir has set, we go, ‘Whatever! You either do it his way or you don’t do it at all,’" she says with a laugh.

According to Mrunal, watching him romance his female co-actors onscreen has led her to dream of having an eternal love story. She remarks, “The definition of romance, for me, is Shah Rukh Khan and the ideal couple should be similar to those I’ve watched in his movies. When I was his movies, I wonder if love really does happen that way and if anyone will love me the way his characters love their love interests."

The 30-year-old met King Khan for the first time during the screening of Toofaan in 2021. And it was nothing short of a magical experience for her. “We were lucky enough to show him the film before it released. It was lovely to spend time with and know more about him. But I was speechless!" she recollects.

Talking about how his appreciation for her performance in the film left her overwhelmed, she recalls, “It felt truly wonderful when after watching Toofaan, he told me that he loved how I played my part. I was just looking into his eyes and thinking to myself as to how I should tell him that he’s the reason I was standing there. But I’m sure that a lot of people must have told him that."

The Jersey actor further adds, “I remember taking a selfie with him where I had moist eyes. I’m a very emotional person but I was just trying to control my emotions."

Having mentioned it on multiple occasions, Mrunal reiterates that working with him is on her bucket list. So, what was Shah Rukh’s reaction after she expressed this wish to him? “I just said to him, ‘Sir, I absolutely adore you and love your work. Inshallah, I will share screen space with you someday.’ He smiled and told me, ‘Inshallah!’" she says excitedly.

What also thrilled her was the way the audience compared her chemistry with actor Dulquer Salmaan in her last release, Sita Ramam, to that of Shah Rukh and Kajol’s, who shared screen space in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010) and Dilwale (2015), among others.

Reacting to it, Mrunal says, “I’ve grown up watching them and their movies, and it’s overwhelming to read tweets where people say that they’re happy to see Shah Rukh sir and Kajol ma’am come back as Dulquer and Mrunal. Every time that happens, I go like, ‘What? This is huge!’"

