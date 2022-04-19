Mrunal Thakur Reveals She Had Signed on to Play Lead in Kumkum Bhagya, But it was Changed Later

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who made a jump from television to films not long after making her acting debut, opened up about playing Sriti Jha’s sister in the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya. The actress, in an interview with ETimes, has now revealed that she was signed on for a lead role on the TV show, but her character was turned into second lead, with Sriti Jha’s Pragya becoming the lead character.

The actress said that she is now not very bothered about playing the lead role and told ETimes that she has realized that the term ‘lead’ is very misleading, and she learned that right when she was doing her TV show Kumkum Bhagya. She was very “adamant" that she only wanted to play the lead. She was signed as the lead too, but eventually, it switched to second lead space. Mrunal added that she realized it didn’t matter because she still won immense popularity.

Advertisement

The actress, who has seen over eight film releases so far, also said that she is new to the industry. She wants her first 10 movies to be her learning ground.

Mrunal acquired fame as the younger sister of Sriti Jha’s character Pragya on Kumkum Bhagya, which continues to air even today. While Sriti plays Pragya even now, Mrunal was seen as her sister Bulbul on the show.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka on Netflix. Currently, she has five films in her kitty, including Jersey. Her upcoming film Jersey is a sports drama film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film also stars the very talented Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur. The actress also has Pippa, Aankh Micholi, and Thadam remake in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.