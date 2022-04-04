Mrunal Thakur Reveals She Had to 'Gather Courage' to Post a Bikini Picture on Instagram

From impressing fans with her acting chops to donning some absolute chic looks, Mrunal Thakur has worked hard to pave her way up the ladder. Quite lately, the actor has been experimenting with her looks and we cannot get enough of it. However, in a recent interview, Mrunal revealed that there was one time she hesitated to post a specific snap of herself on Instagram - a bikini picture. The actor shared that she had to gather a lot of courage to post bikini pictures on social media, where people have a misconception about a perfect body.

Mrunal told Hindustan Times that she somewhere feels India has not entirely normalised different types of bodies. She highlighted a common notion among people that one needs to have a perfect body, in order to visit a beach. “We still think if you are going to a beach you have to have a perfect body.” However, the actor stated that it wasn’t how she wanted to inspire girls out there.

Advertisement

Mrunal said that it is okay for women to be bloated and have celluloid, as being fit from within is more necessary than having six-pack abs. She continued, “I need to gather courage to post a picture in the bikini, with the body type I have at that time and I am comfortable with it. I am just gearing up.”

Talking about her fashion game, Mrunal said that she never goes out of the way to get ready. “I always wear my mood," the actor said, stating that she cannot pretend to be someone else. Despite her experiments, there is one thing that remains staple in her wardrobe, that is denim. “I cannot count how many denims I have, they are too many,” she said mentioning how dear denims are to her.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.