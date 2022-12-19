Mrunal Thakur Sets The Internet On Fire In Sleeveless Satin Dress

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu film industries. She recently garnered a lot of acclaim for her performance in Sita Ramam, along with Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. Over the years, the actress has successfully managed to establish a distinct place in the heart of the audience. In addition to her acting prowess, she often bowls fans over with her outstanding fashion statements.

From promotional events to airport looks or even gym looks, Mrunal Thakur never disappoints fans with her sartorial choices. Recently, the Jersey star shared a series of photos of herself donning a stunning outfit for the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. In the photos, Mrunal is seen rocking a sleeveless silver satin dress with a plunging neckline. She complemented her look with a tight high bun and statement pearl earrings. In terms of her makeup, she went for a dewy base with a nude lip shade. The actress rounded off her look with a pair of black stilettos.

Advertisement

Check out Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram post below:

Upon seeing the photos, one of the social media users gushed, “Uff gorgeous," while another remarked, “Beautiful," with many others going all hearts in the comments section of her post.

Advertisement

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur will next be seen in director Raja Menon’s upcoming project Pipa. It revolves around the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry, who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 along with his siblings. Besides her, the film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Inaamulhaq in pivotal roles.

Apart from Pipa, Mrunal will also be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan. The movie is directed by Navjot Gulati, and it features Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here