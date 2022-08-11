Mrunal Thakur Shares Who She Has 'Unconditional Love' For; Watch Video

Mrunal Thakur is currently receiving love from critics and movie buffs for her recent release Sita Ramam. The film, starring Dulquer Salaman in the lead, is thriving at the box office. The actress has left no stone unturned with the promotion diaries. The actress, who is currently in Hyderabad, is missing her furball. And, the Jersey actress has announced it on Instagram with a video of herself having some quality time with her cat.

In the video, shared by Mrunal on Wednesday, captures the cat mamma playing with her cat Billo Thakur.She captioned the video, “Unconditional, Billo Thakur missing this furball."

As soon as she dropped the video, her fans and celebrities flooded the comments section. Elli AvrRam commented, “OMG (Oh My God) billo, best thing I have seen!" Actor Gulshan Devaiah added an adorable emoji. Veteran actress Archana Puran Singh also commented, “Awwww," with red heart and cat emojis. Actress Anchal Singh even mentioned a playdate with her cat, “Biloboy Thakur should meet April Singh my baby cat."

Here watch the video:

Speaking about the film, people are loving the chemistry between Dulquer and Mrunal. In the film, Dulquer essays the role of lieutenant Ram and Mrunal Thakur plays his love interest, Sita. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Afreen, who searches for Ram and Sita in different periods.

The multi-lingual film has been co-written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Other than the leads, the movie also features Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Menon, Bhumika Chawla, and Murali Sharma. It has been backed by Swapna and Ashwini Dutt under the banner Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanti Movies. Till now, the flick has earned 55 crores till now at the box office.

