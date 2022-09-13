Mrunal Thakur on Sita Ramam Co-star Dulquer Salmaan: He's the Most Secure Actor I've Seen | Exclusive

Mrunal Thakur shot to fame on television with the show Kumkum Bhagya, and made her big screen debut with the Marathi film, Vitti Dandu, which released in 2014. She has since starred in Hindi films like Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan, played John Abraham’s wife in Batla House, and co-starred with John Abraham in Jersey.

The actress made her Telugu movie debut with the recently released Sita Ramam, with prominent south names like Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. After a successful theatrical run, the film has now also released on OTT. The film has been praised for its visual appeal and emotional quotient. Mrunal herself is over the moon with the response and applause.

In an interview with News18, the actress explains why she chose to make her Telugu debut, especially with this love story. Excerpts:

You have been receiving a lot of positive response post the release of Sita Ramam. How does it feel?

This these three weeks were the highest of my you know They are like the peak of my career, I must say, because I have never experienced so much love in my lifetime. August was just so lucky, with the film release, with my birthday, my Telugu debut with the kind of love that have been getting from the audience, with the Pipa teaser release. Release is huge, like, I don’t know, just like, Finally, all the hard work that I’ve done for the past couple of years is paying off.

You got a lot of love for Kumkum Bhagya as well, but was it ever this overwhelming?

Never. I would say this is the first time. I was blown away because I watched the movie first day first show, I had not seen it before, I had not dubbed it myself. So I had no clue about what the film is going to look like. My director has surprised me and how. I think this is the best debut that any girl could ask for. This is the best story. I am so happy that people are writing that with Mrunal Thakur romance is back. And I take immense pride because romance is such an integral part of our lives. People have stopped making romantic movies, why?

After working in Hindi films, what made you sign on for a Telugu debut?

I signed the film in 2020. A lot of people at that point of time said why do you want to do Telugu film? People do Telugu films and then come to Bollywood. I believed in the story and my character. I believed that we need such a story. I think the last time I cried so badly during a movie was Roja. Roja or Veer Zara are the kinds of movies that I really enjoyed and I was transported to that world.

I felt it was high time that we made a movie which would transport the audience back to the era of the 1940s and 1960s, and also bring back the romance, which was missing, especially after COVID. There are not too many great love stories being made. When I first heard the narration while I was filming for Jersey, I was so excited to even be a part of this narration because I believed in that character.

The film looks visually stunning, was it challenging to execute?

It was a very challenging one. There are so many layers in the character. And you would not believe, the weather over there was so challenging. We’ve shot in like minus 22 degrees, in places where I’ve had like nosebleeds, bruises, allergies. But every time you watch it on the screen, it’s absolutely worth it.

How was it having Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna as your co-stars?

DQ is one of the most secure actors I have ever worked with in my entire career. I only wish great things for him and his constant effort to bring the best as far as cinema is concerned. I’m so happy that I’ve been paired opposite him. No one else could have done justice to this character. He is not just hardworking but a beautiful human being who’s extremely focused. What a warm welcome I got even when we were promoting the film. Even from Rashmika… I’m super excited for her Bollywood debut also. I believe the south industries are accepting actors with wide open arms and I got such a warm welcome.

